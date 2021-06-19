The Queen delights fans in chic pastel outfit on final day of Royal Ascot The Queen is a huge fan of horse racing

All good things come to those who wait, and racegoers at Royal Ascot got a lovely surprise on the final day, when the Queen made an appearance.

RELATED: Zara Tindall bonds with her grandmother the Queen's horse ahead of Ascot race

Her Majesty attended the event on Saturday afternoon, and looked absolutely stunning in an aquamarine coloured coat and dress and a matching hat adorned with pink flowers. She certainly brightened up the dull weather!

The Queen was all smiles as she arrived on Saturday

Some racegoers will have even bet on the colour of the hat which the monarch would be wearing, and we are sure there will be squabbles as to whether this counts as green or blue!

She accessorised the ensemble with her Palm Leaf brooch which is from her late mother's collection.

Her Majesty looked keen to see the races

Throughout the event, we couldn't wait to see what members of the Royal Family were wearing for the special occasion. We have been loving every look so far, with the likes of Zara Tindall and the Countess of Wessex pulling out all the fashion stops.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne arrives at Royal Ascot

The Queen is a huge fan of horse racing, however, she received some unfortunate news on Friday.

Due to the heavy downpour overnight and throughout the day, Her Majesty's only horse running, Companionship, was forced to withdraw from the Sandringham Stakes race.

The monarch entered the Parade Ring to enjoy the event

An update on Twitter read: "The Queen’s only runner today, Companionship, has been withdrawn due to the outpouring of rain making the ground unsuitable."

In fact, 22 horses were withdrawn from racing before midday after 19mm of rain fell on the grounds causing puddles to form on the course.

The Queen is a huge fan of horse racing

But it wasn’t all bad news for the royals, as the Countess of Wessex found herself with a winner at Ladies' Day on Thursday. Sophie Wessex was pictured cheering and raising her arms in the air after the horse she backed, Loving Dream, came home first. The horse was being ridden by jockey Robert Havlin.

Sophie turned heads when she showed up at Royal Ascot with a headpiece she wore at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding back in 2011. What a throwback!

DISCOVER: The Queen holds rare face-to-face meeting at Windsor Castle

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.