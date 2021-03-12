Kate Middleton's £15 earrings revealed - and they're set to sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made a new appearance with her husband Prince William at a local school on Thursday, looking beautiful in a candy pink coat and Boden jumper.

Some fans may have noticed her on-trend chain earrings, too, which are a bargain buy from Orelia! The gold-plated hoops cost just £15 from ASOS, and were a gorgeous addition to Kate's royal look.

She had previously been pictured wearing the huggies during recent online engagements, though they were previously unidentified until now - and we reckon the bargain accessories will sell out quickly.

Orelia huggie hoops, £15, ASOS

You can also shop the earrings directly from Orelia for the same price, where they are also available in sterling silver.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate visit London school

Meanwhile, the Duchess' gorgeous jumper costs £65 from Boden and is still in stock in selected sizes. She finished her look with her hair in a ponytail, adding her Jigsaw black trousers and Jaeger quilted clutch.

Kate wore the chain hoop earrings with her pink outfit

William and Kate met pupils and staff at School21 in Stratford, East London, to highlight the rollout of Mentally Healthy Schools to secondary schools - an initiative launched by Kate in 2018.

It was their first public engagement since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave their big interview to Oprah on Sunday night.

Silver chain earrings, £15, Orelia

In the first week of students being back in class since before Christmas, the royal couple heard how children at the state-funded school for pupils aged between four and 18 will have access to lessons on tackling anxiety and depression.

The classes are on a website funded by an initial £800,000 grant from the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, which Kate unveiled on a visit to Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, north West London, three years ago.

