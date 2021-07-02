Kate Middleton surprises at Wimbledon in dreamy retro polka dots & a new Mulberry handbag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon championships on Friday, looking beautiful in a navy blue polka-dot look.

Tennis fan Kate was accompanied by All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) chief executive Sally Bolton and committee member Tim Henman during her visit, as she watched a match on one of the Outer Courts before visiting one of the kitchens on the grounds.

MORE: 17 times Kate Middleton stunned with her iconic Wimbledon outfits

As usual, the royal looked ultra chic, wearing a pleated dotty midi skirt by Alessandra Rich, a Smythe navy blazer and a white tee.

Kate made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Friday wearing a dotty midi skirt by Alessandra Rich

Jewellery-wise, she wore her go-to Simone Rocha pearl earrings, a Spells of Love satellite necklace layered with her Daniella Draper gold Midnight Moon necklace.

Kate completed her look with a pair of white high heel shoes and Mulberry's 'Amberley' bag in white - a new designer purchase for the Duchess.

SHOP: 9 floral face masks we predict Kate Middleton would love

Scroll down to see how you can recreate Kate's look for less...

Kate Middleton clutching her new Mulberry Amberley bag, which is on sale from £675 down to £472 right now (or $800 if you're in the US)

MORE: Where to watch Wimbledon if you're in London

SHOP KATE'S EXACT SPOTTY SKIRT

Alessandra Rich midi skirt, £556 /. $618, Net-a-Porter

Many fans may even see similarities between Kate's latest look and that of the late Princess Diana, who of course would have celebrated her 60th birthday on Thursday. The Princess of Wales was fond of polka dots, just like her daughter-in-law, and often wore them to sporting events too.

MORE: Look back to when Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and sister Pippa enjoyed a girly day out at Wimbledon

If you're looking to recreate Duchess Kate's Wimbledon look on a budget we've shopped around for a few gems on the around right now.

SHOP KATE'S WIMBLEDON SPOTTY OUTFIT FOR LESS

This polka dot skirt from Shein is the perfect addition to your Duchess Kate-style wardrobe.

Polka dot skirt, £10.99 / $13, Shein

Team with a classic white tee - we're fond of this on from Reiss.

Jersey tee, £35 / $55, Reiss

Kate loves her Smythe blazer, but this Marks & Spencer one would do the trick, don't you think?

Navy blazer, £55 / £95, Marks & Spencer

SHOP: The best nautical blazers just like Kate Middleton's

Don't forget to add a little brooch to add to your lapel just like Kate - we've found this perfect one on eBay...

Bow brooch, £8.34, eBay

Kate's Love necklace is very sweet, and so we're thrilled we've found this one from Amazon for a whole lot less.

Love necklace, £29, Amazon

Kate's Mulberry bag is on sale, so it's an excellent investment purchase. If you're looking for something a little less expensive, this one is priced at £30, and is definitely giving us Kate vibes.

Forever New white bag, £30, ASOS

Kate's white heels have yet to be identified but until we know her exact pair, we're shopping for these delightful heels from River Island...

White high heel shoes, £45, River Island

Don't forget your Liberty print blue floral face mask like Kate...

Blue floral face mask, from £9, Etsy

A day out (or two!) at Wimbledon is a yearly tradition for Kate, who of course missed out on the Centre Court action last year due to the pandemic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.