Royal fans convinced Lady Louise Windsor's jacket formerly belonged to Prince Philip – see details The young royal twinned with the Countess of Wessex

If we could take inspiration from any royal's wardrobe, it would have to be the Countess of Wessex's. Prince Edward's wife has a fleet of designer items, all classically tailored and timeless. So it's perfectly understandable that her 17-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, can't help herself from using her mother's style as inspiration for her own looks.

Spotted at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday, young Louise was twinning with her mother Sophie as the royal duo sported tailored jackets for the occasion – a nod to their equestrian careers.

Louise wore a smart navy blazer with gold button detailing, pairing her look with wide-leg trousers and a chic Chloe shoulder bag in blush nude.

The blazer ran slightly oversized on the teen royal, but it would come as no surprise if the Countess's daughter had borrowed the number from her mother's wardrobe.

Lady Louise looked chic in a navy and black ensemble

Sophie sported a brushed grey jacket, teamed with a stylish ruffled blouse from Me + Em and a statement royal blue fedora.

Wearing a pair of classic denim skinny jeans and brown suede boots, the 56-year-old's off-duty look was so elegant.

Sophie's off-duty look was the picture of elegance

Lady Louise is due to compete at the Royal Windsor Horse Show this month. The young royal is a keen carriage driver, which led to her having a close bond with her late grandfather, Prince Philip. The 17-year-old has competed in the competition before, having achieved third place at the event in 2019, where she was cheered on by the late Duke.

Royal fans were quick to pick up on the similarities between the young royal's blazer and one that belonged Prince Philip, but it was later identified that Lady Louise's blazer, although very similar, was a high street number from Zara.

Commenting on royal fan account @royalfashionpolice's Instagram page before the blazer was identified, fans were touched by the belief the jacket belonged to the late Duke. "She’s rocking her grandpa’s blazer? That’s confidence! I love her for that," said one fan, whilst another agreed: "It’s her Grandfather's".

