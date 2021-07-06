Princess Eugenie's new bag is really going to surprise you The royal mum has a great accessory collection…

Princess Eugenie always looks chic and loves a fancy dress or two. The daughter of Prince Andrew also enjoys eye-catching handbags and has carried quite the collection over the years.

In her latest Instagram snap, the mother-of-one wowed in Green Park with four-month-old baby August, in a dazzling floral frock by Claudie Pierlot. The pretty ensemble had a ruffled collar, elegant frill trim and regal paisley print.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie looks stylish in signature florals in video filmed inside royal home

We loved how she completed the look with a red and white striped phone pouch – the latest trend for summer. Phone pouches are everywhere right now, many would say they are the latest IT bag. After all, most people leave their house just with their mobiles these days, so why not make it a feature of your outfit?

Eugenie's bag is from London/Velvet and costs £115. Known as 'The Phone Pouch' it fits up to an iPhone Plus and comes complete with a slot for your headphones and three slots to hold your credit cards so that you can have everything you need in one place. Result!

Eugenie looked amazing in her latest Instagram snap

The luxury crafted leather pouch can be worn across the body with the built in chain strap. So cute.

The Phone Pouch, £115, London/Velvet

This isn't the first time the younger sister of Princess Beatrice has stepped out with a statement bag. At her grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April, Eugenie carried a stunning black bag by Gabriela Hearst called 'Diana'. It had gold hardware and a shape reminiscent of the bellows of an accordion.

Eugenie with her stunning black bag by Gabriela Hearst

One of her most used handbags is her hexagonal shaped number by M2 Malletier, which she has worn on numerous occasions. Made with gold hardware, a detachable chain shoulder strap, and a push lock-fastening front flap, it's quite the fancy design.

The princess at the wedding of Prince Harry in 2018

Eugenie famously took the arm candy with her to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan back in May 2018. The royal was widely regarded as one of the best-dressed guests at the nuptials, wearing a simple light blue frock, which was designed by Gainsbourg. She teamed her pillbox hat with a pair of Valentino Rockstud shoes and of course, the handbag of dreams.