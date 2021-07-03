Princess Eugenie looks radiant in the perfect summer outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie has a seriously impressive dress collection, and rocked the perfect summer frock on Thursday as she appeared in a new video.

The royal mum, 31, shared some exciting news in relation to her charity work for The Anti-Slavery Collective - an initiative that Eugenie founded with best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

Appearing in a short clip on the organisation's social media account, the royal wore the 'Gabi' dress from designer Veronica Beard, and looked radiant in the floral number.

The frock featured sheer, elbow-length sleeves, a ruffled high neckline and a flowy silhouette, perfect for wearing as the weather gets warmer.

Since Eugenie previously wore the dress in June, it is sadly sold out currently, however you can join the waitlist to find out when it is back in stock.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, we have found an amazing alternative from Topshop, which features a super similar print, long sleeves and a floaty hem.

Gabi dress, £173, Veronica Beard

In the video, Princess Eugenie revealed what she had been working on, telling followers: "Hi everyone, I wanted to take the chance today to tell you about our newsletter. It’s a small snapshot into the world of modern slavery that our followers can learn about the biggest news stories, some book recommendations, and most importantly, some survivor stories."

Julia also appeared in the short clip to explain how their followers can subscribe for the monthly newsletter, with the link included in their Instagram bio and at the top of their Twitter page.

Topshop maxi dress, £39.95 ($55.80), ASOS

Eugenie rocked another floral number earlier in the week as she headed to Green Park with her baby, August.

The royal looked ultra-glamorous in the Claudie Pierlot ensemble, which had a ruffled collar, elegant frill trim and regal paisley print.

Teaming her look with a pair of relaxed white trainers and her trusty Mr Boho 'Dalston' sunglasses, the new mother was ready for a day in the park with her son.

