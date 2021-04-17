Princess Eugenie wears elegant net headpiece for Prince Philip's funeral Prince Andrew's daughter attends the funeral of her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh

Princess Eugenie said goodbye to her beloved grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday 17 April. The 31-year-old - who recently gave birth to her son August - looked beautiful as she headed into St George's Chapel for the service, which took place at 3pm.

The daughter of Prince Andrew wore a black dress and coat and an elegant hairband with a net detail, like a number of other royal women at the service. She styled her chestnut brown hair into a lightly curled style and left her makeup simple.

DISCOVER: Prince Philip's funeral: The most moving photos from the day - LIVE UPDATES

Princess Eugenie attended the funeral with her husband Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie had a special relationship with her grandfather. She said of him in the 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen At Ninety: "I think grandpa is incredible. He really is strong and consistent. He's been there for all the years and I think he's the rock for all of us."

MORE: Why royal ladies will wear hats to attend Prince Philip's funeral

READ: Princess Eugenie pays tribute to 'dearest Grandpa' Prince Philip

Coincidently, the royal mum paid the ultimate tribute to Philip just weeks before his death by giving her son August his middle name in February. Zara Tindall - who gave birth in March did the same - naming her first son Lucas Philip.

Eugenie was pictured alongside her sister Princess Beatrice and other royals

Eugneie's older sister Beatrice also shared a wonderful bond with the Duke. In the same 2016 documentary, the redhead royal became emotional as she opened up about her grandfather. She said: "My fabulous grandfather. When I talk about my grandfather, I really get quite emotional." She added: "Because he is the most unique person and I'm very lucky there have been so many times where I have been able to share magical moments with my grandfather."

RELATED: Kate Middleton's sweet tribute to the Queen with choice of jewellery at Prince Philip's funeral

Back in July 2020, Prince Philip was among the handful of guests who attended Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret lockdown wedding. After the news of his death was announced, Edoardo shared two black and white portrait photos of Philip dressed in his military uniform on his Instagram Stories.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.