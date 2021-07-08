Zara Tindall channelled Meghan Markle for latest appearance - and she's not alone

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall looked gorgeous as ever as she arrived at Wimbledon with husband Mike Tindall on Wednesday this week, and we couldn't help but noticed that her outfit was a little similar to her stylish cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex!

The royal chose Ralph Lauren stripes for her trip to the tennis alongside a host of other famous faces - and of course, Meghan also a chic striped outfit from the designer for her first royal appearance at Wimbledon back in 2018.

In fact, Meghan's classic stripes might have even inspired other style stars, too, since Sienna Miller also appeared at the tournament this year wearing a gorgeous striped co-ord from Ralph Lauren.

Zara and Mike looked stylish at Wimbledon

The chic cotton shirt that Meghan made famous is currently available to buy again, costing £125 on the American label's website.

Zara finished her look with a pair of navy wedge espadrilles, which are also very similar to the Castañer styles Meghan loves.

Meghan's chic Wimbledon outfit is a fan favourite

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton is also fond of Ralph Lauren's pieces for Wimbledon, and wore a blue and white shirt dress from the designer for the 2018 tournament, too.

Sienna Miller also wore a Ralph Lauren striped look

She was recently pictured wearing the very same dress while out on a bike ride around London, so the shirt dress has clearly stood the test of time.

Pippa Middleton has also worn Ralph Lauren stripes to Wimbledon

Sweetly, Princess Charlotte has also been pictured wearing a Ralph Lauren dress in the past, also in a blue and white colour-way. And one of Kate's own favourite Breton tops is from none other than the very same brand, too.

Perhaps Ralph Lauren is the designer of choice for royal stripes? We've spotted some similar items on the high street below, if you fancy stealing their style...

