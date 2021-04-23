Pregnant Meghan Markle dresses her bump in chic skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her son Archie in Los Angeles, looking elegant in one of her signature laidback outfits.

Meghan, who is expecting a daughter with husband Prince Harry, gave a glimpse of her maternity wardrobe - dressing her bump in a fitted black tee, a Cuyana anorak, Madewell maternity jeans and chic studded mules from Valentino.

The royal also appeared to be wearing her beautiful diamond pinky ring, which is a custom Lorraine Schwartz design created from a gift of diamonds that Meghan and Harry received from the Middle East.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry reveal they are expecting a baby girl

Meghan's new maternity jeans cost £99 (or $138), and are currently still available to shop online - though they're selling out quickly. The former actress is also known to love H&M's bargain pregnancy denim range, from which you can shop a similar pair for £34.99.

Meanwhile, her Cuyana mack cost £200 (or $295), though only one size is left in stock on the ethical brand's website.

SHOP SIMILAR: Maternity jeans, £34.99, H&M

Her new Valentino mules are worth £540, and are made in luxurious leather with a gold stud detail.

Valentino mules, £540, Luisa Viaroma

In the photos published by Page Six, Archie, who will turn two in May, could be seen wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt, a beanie, and an adorable green backpack, whilst mum Meghan carried his space-themed lunch bag - which is from Planet Box.

Anorak, £200 / $295, Cuyana

It's the first time the 39-year-old has been pictured since her and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they spoke about life within the royal family as well as revealing that they are expecting a baby girl this summer.

Their daughter will be a younger sibling to one-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on 6 May 2019.

