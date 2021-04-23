﻿
meghan-markle

Pregnant Meghan Markle dresses her bump in chic skinny jeans

The Duchess is expecting a daughter

Fiona Ward

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her son Archie in Los Angeles, looking elegant in one of her signature laidback outfits.

Meghan, who is expecting a daughter with husband Prince Harry, gave a glimpse of her maternity wardrobe - dressing her bump in a fitted black tee, a Cuyana anorak, Madewell maternity jeans and chic studded mules from Valentino.

The royal also appeared to be wearing her beautiful diamond pinky ring, which is a custom Lorraine Schwartz design created from a gift of diamonds that Meghan and Harry received from the Middle East.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry reveal they are expecting a baby girl

Meghan's new maternity jeans cost £99 (or $138), and are currently still available to shop online - though they're selling out quickly. The former actress is also known to love H&M's bargain pregnancy denim range, from which you can shop a similar pair for £34.99.

Meanwhile, her Cuyana mack cost £200 (or $295), though only one size is left in stock on the ethical brand's website.

Her new Valentino mules are worth £540, and are made in luxurious leather with a gold stud detail.

In the photos published by Page Six, Archie, who will turn two in May, could be seen wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt, a beanie, and an adorable green backpack, whilst mum Meghan carried his space-themed lunch bag - which is from Planet Box.

It's the first time the 39-year-old has been pictured since her and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they spoke about life within the royal family as well as revealing that they are expecting a baby girl this summer.

Their daughter will be a younger sibling to one-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on 6 May 2019.

