Zara Tindall's got her Ascot outfit sorted - and it's from the high street

It's been a little over two months since the gorgeous Zara Tindall gave birth to her third child, Lucas Philip, and the royal is looking better than ever in a series of stunning Instagram pictures.

On Tuesday morning, a photograph of the Queen's granddaughter was featured on personal stylist Annie Miall's feed. Zara was wearing a stunning floral hat from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective, which you can purchase at Fenwick. The Rosie Olivia hat was a beautiful straw creation adorned with silk roses and curled quills. Talk about extra!

Zara teamed the elegant headpiece with a coordinating navy and white patterned jumpsuit which came from L.K.Bennett - coincidently the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store. Known as the Emi Abstract Bow Print Silk Jumpsuit, the stunning item is still available online for £231 should you wish to invest.

Zara looked stunning in her Ascot-ready outfit

The 37-year-old has a great track record when it comes to dressing for the races. Back in 2019 for Royal Ascot, the blonde daughter of Princess Anne opted for the pretty midi dress by Zimmermann and a pale cornflower blue hat, which seemed to be the colour of the day for the event - as the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice all rocked the hue, too! Zara teamed her look with a pair of nude heels, thought to be from royal favourite Gianvito Rossi.

Emi Abstract Bow Print Silk Jumpsuit, £231, L.K.Bennett

Zara was pictured on that occasion with Kate Middleton, who also looked typically striking at the event, wearing an elegant new midi dress from designer Elie Saab and pretty floral hat. What a stylish pair!

