Kate Middleton stuns in fitted tee for poignant new appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant and laidback in a fitted knit tee as she appeared in an inspiring new video message on Friday morning.

Kate chose to wear her Ralph Lauren top to announce her latest important project, which sees her launch the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The new platform will be entirely online, and sees the royal launch a new website, too.

WATCH: Kate launches new early childhood centre

Looking glossy as ever with her hair styled in bouncy waves, Kate accessorised with her Freya Rose drop pearl earrings and her sweet disc necklace from Daniella Draper, which features her children's initials.

She previously wore her white tee to meet parents in Battersea in September 2020, and lucky for royal fashion fans, you can now shop it at a discount - it's reduced from £99/$148.50 down to £49/$74.99 currently.

She told the camera: "I wanted to understand what more we could do to help prevent some of today's toughest social challenges, and what more we could do to help with the rising rates of poor mental health. I've spoken to psychiatrists and neuroscientists, practicitioners, academics and parents alike - and what has become clear is that the best investment for our future health and happiness is in the first five years of life."

Early childhood causes form a huge part of Kate's public work, and she has campaigned for awareness and action around children's mental health, education and wellbeing for many years.

The Duchess, who has been absent from Royal Ascot so far this year, recently teamed up with US First Lady Jill Biden for a joint engagement at a primary school - with the pair penning a moving opinion piece for CNN, too.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined forces with US First Lady Jill Biden

Both Kate and Jill agreed that "education should be seen as among the defining, strategic issues of our time" as they detailed their hopes to continue "championing this work in the years to come".

"If we care about how children perform at school, how they succeed in their careers when they are older, and about their lifelong mental and physical health, then we have to care about how we are nurturing their brains, their experiences and relationships in the early years before school," it read.

