Princess Beatrice dresses bump in puff sleeves & polka dots at Wimbledon

Princess Beatrice has thrilled royal fans by stepping out at Wimbledon alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, looking gorgeous in a polka-dot dress.

The royal, who is pregnant with her first child, looked beautiful in the Self-Portrait midi, which features statement puff sleeves, a ruched bodice and a frilled hem.

Beatrice added chic sunglasses to her look as well as some fine gold jewellery alongside her wedding and engagement rings, and wore her strawberry blonde hair in a sleek, blow-dried style.

Princess Beatrice wore one of her favourite brands, Self-Portrait, at Wimbledon

Her designer dress is currently still available to shop at Farfetch and MyTheresa, though we predict a sell-out after its royal approval! We've also spotted a few similar versions on the online high street.

Edoardo and Beatrice were also joined by the Countess of Wessex in the royal box, who wore a polka dot shirt and had her hair styled in loose curls - a different look for Sophie.

Self-Portrait dress, £345 / $502, Farfetch

SHOP SIMILAR: Midi dress, £50, River Island

SHOP SIMILAR: Spotty dress, £24, ASOS

Meanwhile, the Princess' husband Edoardo looked dapper in a navy suit with a spotty tie.

It seems that dots and spots were the order of the day in the royal box, and in fact, the Duchess of Cambridge also loves to wear polka-dot outfits at Wimbledon.

Kate also loves Wimbledon polka dots!

For her own recent appearance, she chose a dotty Alessandra Rich midi skirt, while she has also worn a bold spotted Dolce & Gabbana dress in the past.

Beatrice, Edoardo and Sophie follow royal couple Zara and Mike Tindall, who also attended Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Zara and Mike Tindall also attended Wimbledon on Wednesday

Princess Anne's daughter, 40, was stylish as ever in a navy striped Ralph Lauren midi dress with lace-up wedges, while Mike 42, looked smart in a pale blue jacket with dark trousers, a white shirt, and a navy patterned tie.

We wonder which other stylish royals we'll spot at Wimbledon before the tournament ends on July 14...

