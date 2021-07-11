Pregnant Princess Beatrice wows in black dress and bold blazer plus special detail The royal is expecting her first baby this autumn

Princess Beatrice looked stunning as she made an appearance to discuss the future of work on Saturday. The event was held by We Work and 20:40, a not-for-profit membership organisation of high-performing young future leaders.

The Princess wore a simple and stylish black A-line dress teamed with a green blazer and styled her naturally auburn hair loose and flowing past her shoulders.

There was also a sweet detail in her choice of footwear. Not only did the pregnant royal go for practicality with a pair of Gucci loafers, but she chose black shoes adorned with a meaningful design.

Princess Beatrice appears in new video for special cause

The design house's classic 'Jordaan' loafers have embroidered star and bumblebees on the front and Beatrice was previously spotted wearing them when she dressed down for a casual date with now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in 2019.

The Princess often accessorises with bees, in the form of jewellery, bags and shoes, as a fun reference to her nickname, "Bea", which she is called by family and close friends.

The Princess was photographed looking stylish at Wimbledon

The 32-year-old has been rocking some incredible pregnancy fashion as her due date draws near.

Earlier this week, she was spotted at Wimbledon alongside her husband and her aunt, the Countess of Wessex.

Beatrice looked so glam in a white bump-skimming dress adorned with black polka dots and puffy sleeves – the perfect look for summer!

And earlier this month, the stylish royal debuted a sweet new accessory as she enjoyed a rare night out in London with Edoardo.

Beatrice wore a personalised face mask in baby pink, which again featured her favourite motif: this time, a diamante bee wearing a crown.

She announced she was expecting her first child back in May in a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

