Princess Beatrice surprises in bold Zara dress to show off baby bump

If anyone is able to make pregnancy look effortless, it's Princess Beatrice. Ever since she announced the joyous news of her first pregnancy with husband Edouardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Princess has been serving some seriously crafty maternity fashion hacks.

From using the Duchess of Cambridge's hair trick to steal the attention from her (then) private pregnancy, to recycling her favourite Maje cardigan to keep her baby bump a secret, the glowing mother-to-be sure knows how to style her blooming bump.

Most recently, Princess Beatrice was seen in a stunning bright green dress from high street brand, Zara. She paired the look with a relaxed denim jacket, panama hat and white Gucci trainers for a chic city vibe.

Beatrice was a vision in green as she strutted through London hand-in-hand with her husband who also dressed aptly for the city's summer heat.

In photos published by the MailOnline, Beatrice could be seen cradling her baby bump and smiling in the sunshine.

Beatrice will give birth in the same year as her sister, Princess Eugenie

Her husband Edoardo donned an unbuttoned linen shirt and navy chinos. The royal pair looked ready to enjoy a day date together in the sun.

Mid-length dresses are a favourite amongst royal ladies when they're expecting. Whether it's the practicality and comfort of an oversized gown, or it's simply having a regal eye for a fashion win, we're here for it!

Channel Princess Beatrice's effortless summer style with our edit of the best shirt dresses on the high street right now.

Pair this bold shirt dress with a pair of comfortable white trainers for the perfect summer style.

Shirt dress, £59.99, Mango

We're obsessed with this sophisticated button-down dress, complete with a flattering removable belt to cinch in the waist (or go without if you're sporting a blossoming bump).

A-line shirt dress, £34.99, H&M

Channel Princess Beatrice in green with this statement midi dress, the perfect blend between style and comfort.

Button-up dress, £30, Monki

Buckingham Palace announced the happy news of Beatrice's pregnancy in May in a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

