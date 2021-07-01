Princess Beatrice dresses baby bump in florals for surprise appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice made a rare appearance earlier this week, and looked radiant in an eye-catching floral frock from French fashion brand Maje.

The pregnant royal released a heartfelt message in support of this year's virtual Parallel Windsor – an award-winning event that celebrates disability inclusion.

The 32-year-old looked as stylish as ever in the 'Risoula' dress, which featured a ruffled collar, long sleeves, a flared skirt and a pretty pink floral print.

It also has a removable belt, making it the perfect maternity dress for Beatrice, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It's no surprise that the frock is almost sold out, however there are a few sizes still left on Selfridges. If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, we've sourced this similar number that is perfect for summer.

"I am so excited to welcome everyone at Parallel Windsor 2021," Princess Beatrice said in the video. "What an incredible, historic place for an event such as this. I know that I've spent a lot of time walking and running around these incredible grounds. So I hope you have the best time.

"Whether you have chosen to do the 10k, 5k, 1k or even 100 metres, this event is an amazing celebration of disability inclusion."

She added: "This year has been an incredibly challenging year, but for those with disabilities it has left people feeling isolated and alone. So, I am so thrilled that this event is taking place in order to bring people together."

The royal has made a number of rare appearances during her pregnancy, and last month she was seen in the most stunning green dress from Zara as she strutted through London hand-in-hand with her husband.

Beatrice paired the dress with a relaxed denim jacket, panama hat and white Gucci trainers for a chic city vibe. In photos published by MailOnline, she could be seen cradling her baby bump and smiling in the sunshine. What a stylish mother-to-be!

