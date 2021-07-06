Kate Middleton & Lady Louise Windsor cant stop wearing Zara blazers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge always champions the high street and consistently rocks more affordable options. Lately, she has been turning to Zara for her blazers, and we have been loving them!

Prince William's wife isn't the only royal loving Zara blazers at the moment - Lady Louise Windsor sported a black version on Sunday. Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's daughter appeared at the Royal Windsor Horse show alongside her grandmother the Queen, wearing a navy blue buttoned blazer from the high street store, wide leg trousers and a chic designer handbag from Chloe.

The £89.99 blazer went down to just £49.99 in the sale, but has since sold out. Royal wardrobe power strikes again!

Last week, Kate put in a surprise appearance at Wembley stadium alongside William and their son Prince George, wearing a symbolic red blazer to show her support for the England squad. The 39-year-old royal showed her allegiance to the Three Lions team, rocking a statement red blazer with gold button detailing from high street mecca Zara.

Louise looked incredible in her navy Zara blazer and Chloe bag

The mother-of-three also sported black trousers and a plain white vest top, letting her eye-catching blazer take the main focus. She accessorised with a stunning pair of Simone Rocha pearl earrings. The boucle style is a past season buy, showing a bold blazer in primary colours stands the test of time.

Kate wore a Zara blazer whilst watching the England game

Back in May, Kate looked absolutely stunning as she hosted a Zoom interview with community Nurse Midwife Harriet Nayiga for Nursing Times.

She rocked black trousers, a simple black top and a seriously chic blue Zara blazer that everyone thought was by Balmain due to the statement buttons and bold shoulder pads.

Duchess Kate frequently wears her blue Zara blazer

Get yourself down to Zara ladies, you may spot a stylish royal sifting through the rails at this rate!

