Prince George has royal fans saying the same thing after Wembley appearance with mum Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince George delighted royal fans when they accompanied Prince William to watch England play against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday – and what an evening!

England fans enjoyed an incredible match in which Gareth Southgate's squad made history with the team's first major victory over Germany since the 1966 World Cup final.

WATCH: Prince William, Kate and Prince George sing the National Anthem

Over 25 million fans across Britain watched the 90-minute match and most now believe the victory was thanks to Prince George!

Royal and football fans alike were quick to take to social media and officially name the youngster England's "lucky charm".

Prince George had a great evening with his parents

"All football matches to now be before Prince George's bedtime please. It was his suit, I tell ya," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Prince George was the team's lucky charm."

A third added: "Think George is the lucky talisman for England. Lovely to see him enjoying the match."

"Think George needs to be England's mascot. When he went to the Villa match they won, now England," noted a fourth.

The youngster seemed really into the game

It was definitely a day to remember for the soon-to-be-eight-year-old, as pictures showed him celebrating the goals of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane alongside 45,000 jubilant fans.

George looked adorable as he twinned with dad William in a jacket, shirt and tie, while mum Kate donned a red Zara blazer.

The family were joined in the stands by some of the stars that attended their 2011 wedding, including footballer David Beckham, who was accompanied by good friends David Garner and Ben Winston and his son Romeo, and Ellie Goulding, who performed ten years ago as they took to the floor for their first dance.

Other guests included Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn.