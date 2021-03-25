We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle caused a huge stir when she was first spotted in the most gorgeous pair of blue earrings back in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex wowed royal fans at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club as she watched her husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup.

MORE: Meghan Markle's fave mascara is discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale

Meghan's earrings of choice were the cushion cut studs by one of her favourite jewellery brand's Birks. The 'Bee Chic' studs retail at £494 online and are a glamorous addition to any jewellery box.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Recreate one of our favourite Meghan Markle beauty looks

But if you fancy trying a cheaper alternative, then Amazon has come to the rescue with their strikingly similar pair of topaz stud earrings, which currently have 33 percent off in the spring sale.

For just £9.99, you can have your own 'Meghan approved' piece of jewellery. Made with Swarovski crystals, the studs are also hypoallergenic – so perfect for sensitive skin – and contain no nickel, cadmium, or lead.

RELATED: Loved Meghan Markle's swallow earrings? Amazon has a lookalike for a fraction of the price

MORE: Is this the next self-help book on Meghan Markle's reading list?

Meghan looked gorgeous in her Birks earrings

Although Meghan was born in July, blue Topaz is the birthstone of December and is said to be a stone of peacefulness, ideal for meditation and calming emotions.

Amazon shoppers have nothing but good things to say about these 'Meghan-inspired' jewels either, with hundreds of five-star reviews from happy customers.

"These earrings are excellent. The Swarovski crystal is very sparkly and eye-catching," wrote one.

They added: "I have only had them on a few times and I have received so many compliments! They are finely made and are great quality, excellent value for money. I will definitely be buying some other colours!"

Blue Topaz Stud Earrings, £9.99, Amazon

KEEP READING: All of the beauty products Meghan Markle loves

"The colour in these pictures don’t give the earrings justice; they’re so bright and vibrant! And the little macaron they come in as packing is ADORABLE!" gushed another.

Blue jewellery is something that the Duchess loves to wear – her most memorable piece is the blue aquamarine ring that she wore to the evening reception of her wedding to Prince Harry at Frogmore House.

The emerald cut ring, which was created by Asprey in 1997, once belonged to Princess Diana and features the bold aquamarine stone surrounded by small solitaire diamonds, set in 24-carat yellow gold.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.