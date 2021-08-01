Pregnant Princess Beatrice looks radiant in statement black dress - and we're dotty for this £15 dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the autumn of this year, and royal fans have been going wild for her stunning maternity wardrobe.

SEE: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set to move into £3million home to raise royal baby

Stepping out on Saturday in an elegant printed gown, the expectant mum attended a women's empowerment event hosted by LaPorsche Thomas. She attended as part of her role as Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy at Afiniti.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares rare glimpse into living room at St James' Palace

LaPorsche paid tribute to her close friend, writing: "Her in all of her official princessness and me in all of my queendom! You all may know her as Princess Beatrice York of the British Royal Family. As for me, she's known as 'Girl Bea.'"

She added: "Leave it to me to accidentally become homegirls with a whole princess in line for the throne."

Princess Beatrice was a radiant mother-to-be in the photos, in which she wore a star-printed black dress that perfectly highlighted her blossoming bump.

Her in all of her official princessness and me in all of my queendom!

You all may know her as Princess Beatrice York of the British Royal Family As for me, she's known as "Girl Bea." Leave it to me to accidently become homegirls with a whole princess in line for the throne.👑 pic.twitter.com/YczRAPcEid — LaPorsche (@laporschespeaks) July 31, 2021

The Princess looked radiant in a statement Maje gown

Royal fans also loved the photo, as one commented: "HRH looks lovely as ever. You too. The Princess and her bump are the best pics I could wish to see this weekend, thanks for sharing!"

Beatrice's classic spotted dress is a number from one of her favourite brands, Maje, of which her sell-out cardigan proved to be a key factor for disguising her pregnancy bump before the couple were ready to officially announce their news.

READ: Princess Beatrice's baby bump style hack is so simple

Unsurprisingly, the princess' stunning dress has since sold out, but we've sourced the ultimate dupe from one of our high street favorites – and you won't believe the price.

Long Sleeve Smock Dress, £14.40, Boohoo

Retailing for just £14.40 on Boohoo, we're seriously loving this dotty midi dress, perfect for styling up or down for any occasion. And for that price, we're sold on this royal steal.

It's not the first time stylish Princess Beatrice has donned a polka-dot print during her pregnancy. She was spotted at Wimbledon in July, soaking up the sun on Center Court wearing an elegant white spotted gown. Exquisite!

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice dresses bump in puff sleeves & polka dots at Wimbledon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.