Princess Beatrice's baby bump style hack is so simple

Princess Beatrice announced she is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last month, sparking a joyous royal reaction amongst family members. But with several public outings leading up to her official pregnancy announcement, including the sad funeral of her late grandfather Prince Philip, how did the royal keep her baby bump concealed?

Just like Princess Beatrice, many women choose to keep their pregnancy a secret until they're ready to announce their special news. Leaning on some of the Duchess of Cambridge's handy fashion hacks to keep her pregnancy bump private, the mother-to-be also developed some of her own hacks to style out her blooming baby bump before she officially announced the news

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pregnant Princess Beatrice wears her favourite Maje cardigan

Beatrice's secret? Her favourite Maje cardigan was a key contender in hiding her blossoming bump – she styled it out several times in the weeks prior to her pregnancy announcement.

Last month, pictures obtained by MailOnline show the pregnant royal looked radiant in a pink, leopard print mini dress paired with the chic black jacket from Maje as she stepped out for a walk in west London, just hours after Buckingham Palace announced she would be welcoming a baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this autumn.

The £345 Maje number she wore is made from a trendy and timeless tweed fabric with a contrasting red border and gold button detailing. Whether you're looking to borrow Princess Beatrice's trick to hide your own bump, or you simply love the style, sadly this gorgeous piece is sold out. However, we've sourced lots of similar cardigans in our edit – so keep scrolling!

It seems the royal mum-to-be took inspiration from her cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, for concealing her pregnancy news and growing baby bump until the time felt right to announce.

Beatrice's long hair, which flowed down past her waist, was styled into a high ponytail and had gorgeous waves in it at Prince Philip's funeral. It was hard not to miss Beatrice's incredibly chic long hairstyle, and it was perhaps this change in appearance that distracted fans from any signs of her pregnancy news.

Pregnant Beatrice sported a long ponytail for Prince Philip's funeral

Prince William's wife Kate has been known to opt for a sudden hair change prior to a pregnancy announcement to deter speculation. What a clever trick!

