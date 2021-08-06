Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday in diamonds and cashmere

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex might have celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, but we're still not over the gorgeous at-home outfit that she wore to mark the occasion with actress Melissa McCarthy.

Meghan looked beautiful wrapped up in creamy cashmere and wearing some of her most treasured jewellery, including two new constellation necklaces that represented the star signs of her two children, Archie and Lili.

In fact, we've taken a closer look at the jewels she chose to wear in the tongue-in-cheek Instagram video, which saw the royal call on 40 of her friends to offer 40 minutes of mentorship to a woman in need.

WATCH: Meghan marks her 40th birthday in the sweetest way

As well as the two astrological necklaces, Meghan chose to wear her beloved Cartier Gold Tank watch, worth £17,700 on the jewellery house's website currently.

She also wore her Jennifer Meyer bezel tennis bracelet, £4,948.75, and of course her gorgeous engagement ring, eternity ring and gold wedding band.

Shop Meghan's look

Logan Hollowell Gemini Constellation Necklace, £1,283.46 / $1,785 Marissa Collections

Logan Hollowell Taurus Constellation Necklace, £1,154 / $1,600 Marissa Collections

Gold bezel bracelet, £4,948.75 / $6,250, Jennifer Meyer

Cartier gold tank watch, £17,700 / $24,545, Net-A-Porter

Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in tan suede, £483.25 / $665, FWRD

Cashmere cardigan, $795 / £573, CO

In the video, you can also see that Meghan is sporting her diamond pinky ring, which is a custom Lorraine Schwartz design - created from a gift of diamonds that Meghan and Harry received from the Middle East. How special is that?

And if you're wondering about the rest of her outfit, it's thought that the Duchess got cosy in a cashmere set from Los Angeles-based brand CO - choosing a tank top ($395 / £285), cardigan ($795 / £573) and what looks like a pair of trousers in a stretch crepe fabric (£695 / £500).

Shop similar styles

Belted cardigan, £84, & Other Stories

Knitted culotte trousers, £35.99, Mango

The constellation of stars necklace, £325, Edge of Ember

Tan suede heels, £225, Russell & Bromley

Meghan added a pair of heels to her look in her trusty Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in tan suede, which we've spotted for sale online in a number of sizes.

Also in the video, fans spotted that Meghan and Prince Harry have added a coveted Hermes blanket to their home furnishings - to go with their chic interior scheme. Happy birthday Meghan!

