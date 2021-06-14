Exclusive: Lady Amelia Windsor on bags, sustainable fashion and second-hand stores

The stunning Lady Amelia Windsor has made her mark in fashion throughout the years. From being front row at fashion shows, a style columnist and numerous catwalk appearances, she is one chic gal.

READ: 15 times royal ladies looked chic in Chanel

So you can imagine how excited we were when we heard of her foray into design. Mel x BEEN London is a unique design collaboration between the royal and the ethical start up brand, and this amazing, limited edition sustainable bag was launched on World Earth Day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

Mel’s crossbody bag is made from leather offcuts and features a bright pink lining made from recycled polyester. With only 100 bags being made, there is an option to have your bag personalised with your initials, embossed by hand in BEEN London's workshop.

MORE: 9 times royal ladies matched their face masks to their outfits

With each purchase, one Moringa tree will be planted in partnership with non-profit organisation Tree-Nation, which support native communities in the Amazon.

Amelia's bag is part of the Mel x BEEN London collaboration

We spoke to the 25-year-old, who chatted to us about all things sustainable.

Amelia said: "It's been amazing to be able to see the step-by-step process happen in the studio with the team. I love that it has been designed and made in London, entirely out of recycled materials. It is so important to support British craftsmanship."

MEL X BEEN London Crossbody, £295, BEEN LONDON

She added: "My favourite feature is the scrunchie tie inside the bag to place your reusable water bottle or coffee cup in, so that it doesn't spill. The interior is also a lovely, bright pink colour so that it is easy to spot your keys when you are in a hurry, you can also fit a lot of essentials in there like a good book and some makeup."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Golden-haired royals

The blonde royal also has lots of top tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical. She explained: "Love the items in there, washing them properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last- I highly recommend giving it a read. If things don't fit, get them tailored - there is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."

MORE: 8 royals who have surprised us with their tattoos and body art: From Kate Middleton to Duchess Camilla

Amelia knows that fashion and homeware go hand in hand. "I love Golborne Road second-hand furniture market every Friday morning. It became a wonderful ritual, I used to go every week when I lived there. There is always the best atmosphere and you could redecorate your entire home for cheap as chips."