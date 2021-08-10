Princess Diana's heart-shaped earrings wouldn't look out of place on Love Island

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We constantly look through Princess Diana's style file to get serious style inspiration and maybe we aren't the only ones! The former wife of Prince Charles loved her jewellery, from heirloom jewels to on-trend pieces.

READ: Love Princess Diana's 80s gym sweater? Primark's £14 dupe is uncanny

We noticed in 1987, the blonde royal was pictured at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, wearing a pair of heart-shaped statement earrings. They featured embossed bows and were seriously funky. In fact, they actually reminded us of a pair of ASOS earrings Millie Court from Love Island wore when she first entered the show last month.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider - Celebrating Princess Diana

Once again, Prince William and Harry's mother paved the way for other stars to copy, and it's not the first time. Gucci bags, cycling shorts, oversized sweaters? Diana got there before everybody else. Pure wardrobe goals, don't you agree?

MORE: Princess Diana's wedding dress had some serious hidden links to Lady Kitty Spencer's

If you fancy being inspired by Diana's heart shaped earrings, here's our pick of the best statement earrings we think she'd buy today. Keep scrolling!

Diana wore heart-shaped earrings in 1987

Speaking of Gucci bags, the Italian fashion house has actually revamped Diana's favourite bamboo-handled Gucci bag from the past and re-named it after the royal. Epic!

Diana's top handle design was bold and sleek, and a little bit daring. Almost twenty years since she rocked the arm candy, the revamp - led by Alessandro Michele - features the same recognisable bamboo handles, as well as eye-catching neon leather belts fastened around them.

Silver Triple Hearts Enamel Drop Earrings, £10, Claire's

Amore Earrings, £155, Soru Jewellery

These high-vis straps come in interchangeable fluoro colours and what's more, letters and star symbols can be embossed on the inside of the belts to make them your own.

M STREET STUDIO Pink Confetti Heart Earrings, £59, Wolf & Badger

Ridge Heart Charm Earrings, £105, Missoma

Zada Hammered Heart Double Drop Earrings, £18, Oliver Bonas

READ: Princess Diana's designer handbag collection will seriously make you swoon

The 'Diana' bags are available in three sizes and seven colorways, including green, classic black, brown, off-white, cobalt blue, and our favourite, a show-stopping Barbie pink.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.