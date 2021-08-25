Crown Princess Mary stuns in silky blouse - and wait 'til you see how she styled it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A picture of poise, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attended the Social Capital Fund's 10-year anniversary conference on Tuesday, and her latest look had royal fans swooning.

Donning a stunning silk blouse from BOSS, the mum-of-four tucked her ivory shirt into a statement printed midi skirt by Nordic label, Adiata. Polishing off her ensemble with blush patent leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi, the royal also added a pair of statement Tom Ford sunglasses and a beige Prada handbag.

The Crown Princess gave a speech and attended a number of presentations at the Social Capital Fund's 10-year anniversary conference

Wearing her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style, Mary opted for her go-to makeup look, combining a pale brown shadow with a hint of rosy blusher and a soft pink lipstick to match – so glam!

In love with her outfit? If you're looking to recreate the royal's look for less, we've found the perfect alternatives.

Oversized Flowing Blouse, £29.99, Mango

Priced at £29.99, Mango is selling this oversized flowing blouse in a similar shade. Fitted with a flattering V-neck, lapel-collar and dropped shoulder seams, this everyday staple can be worn with everything from skirts and tailored trousers for the office, to high-waisted blue jeans and box-fresh trainers.

Floral Midi Skirt, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Adorned in a lovely lilac print, Marks & Spencer's wrap skirt retails at £49.50. Falling to a sophisticated midi length, it's the ultimate transitional piece – just add a jumper, tights and ankle boots when the weather cools down.

VIDEO: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's Style File

Royal fans are loving Mary's summer wardrobe right now, and we've seen the Crown Princess wearing a number of bold outfits while out and about in Copenhagen. Earlier this week, the mum-of-four stepped out in a bright pink dress from No.21 Studio as she presented this year's EliteForsk awards at the Ministry of Education and Research.

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the mum-of-four rocked a pair of beige leather Prada pumps, and a pink crocodile clutch bag by Carlend Copenhagen. As for her jewellery, Mary layered two gold necklaces from Elhanati and Dulong, adding a statement cuffed bangle and a unique trinity ring.

