Crown Princess Mary looks like a royal bride again with white dress, bouquet and wedding diamonds

Denmark's Crown Princess Mary looked stunning as ever as she attended the Carlsberg Foundation's Research Prize 2021 on Sunday evening, and we couldn't help but notice she looked like an elegant bride with her outfit!

The royal wore her white David Andersen dress and even added the pearl and diamond snowdrop earrings she wore on her wedding day - and as she was presented a beautiful bouquet of flowers at the ceremony, her look did have a bridal vibe to it.

A caption from the Danish royal family's official Instagram began: "The Carlsberg Foundation's Research Prizes 2021 were last night awarded by Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess to professors Dorthe Berntsen and Eske Willerslev."

The smiling pictures showed the Crown Princess presenting the awards to the winners, and giving a speech to her audience.



Crown Princess Mary looked like a royal bride!

Mary completed her look with a pair of chic white heels by Gianvito Rossi - the same style that the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are also fond of - as well as her Cartier 'Love' bracelet, a piece that countless other royals wear, too.

The Danish royal has often reworn her stunning wedding earrings, which were commissioned for her royal wedding from fine jewellery house Dulong, and feature large South Sea pearls surrounded by sparkling diamonds set in platinum.

Mary's stunning royal wedding gown in 2004

Mary has wowed royal fans in a number of chic looks lately, including a gorgeous puff-sleeve blouse and pink wide-leg trousers, and a chic silk blouse and midi skirt combo that we could also see Duchess Kate wearing.

The royal often rewears staple items in her wardrobe, and has spoken in the past about how important sustainability is when it comes to fashion.

Rocking her Philip Lim wide-leg trousers

She told HELLO! USA in 2019: "We haven’t seen ethical consumers penetrate mainstream fashion in the same way we've observed other areas and this is partially because consumers have a very irrational buying pattern. When we buy clothes, it is often associated with feelings, joy, dreams and passion – and deeply linked to our identity."

She also added of her own circular approach: "I keep clothes that I think my daughters will inherit one day. Other clothes are passed on to people who can benefit from them."