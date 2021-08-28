Princess Anne dons stylish tartan coat for visit to Scottish Highlands The Princess Royal looked elegant as ever

Princess Anne stepped out in an appropriately autumnal look during a recent visit to Scotland where temperatures have already dropped.

The royal paid a visit to Oban in the West Highlands to show her support for the Argyllshire Gathering Oban Games and even joined in on the fun, presenting medals and trophies to many of the Games’ winners.

Her visit was kept a closely guarded secret due to security concerns, but she appeared in good spirits in photos snapped by onlookers - and she was the picture of elegance as ever.

Anne donned a stylish tartan coat, which she paired with black heels and a red dress for the occasion

The official Argyll Rugby Development account tweeted out some photos of the royal's visit, which they captioned: "Fantastic day at Oban Highland Games with Boys & Girls Bulls v Sharks matches! Amazing to have the trophies presented by HRH Princess Anne, an amazing experience for all these kids!!"

Fantastic day at Oban Highland Games with Boys & Girls Bulls v Sharks matches! Amazing to have the trophies presented by HRH Princess Anne an Amazing experience for all these kids!!@obanhighpe @ABActiveSchools @Scotlandteam @ObanRfc #Dalriadarugby #abplace2be #EveryonesGame pic.twitter.com/bLXFrUM2Ur — ArgyllrugbyDevelopment (@ArgyllRugbyDo) August 26, 2021

Anne is preparing for a busy autumn schedule as the royal diary has been updated by Buckingham Palace. On 12 October, she will be joined by her mother The Queen, at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

Her Majesty will also be accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Opening Ceremony to mark the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament on 2 October.

An outing with her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, will follow on 7 October to launch The Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and on 19 October, there will be a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

