Princess Anne dons stylish tartan coat for visit to Scottish Highlands

Eve Crosbie
Princess Anne stepped out in an appropriately autumnal look during a recent visit to Scotland
Princess Anne stepped out in an appropriately autumnal look during a recent visit to Scotland where temperatures have already dropped.
MORE: The Queen marks Princess Anne's birthday with sweet photos
The royal paid a visit to Oban in the West Highlands to show her support for the Argyllshire Gathering Oban Games and even joined in on the fun, presenting medals and trophies to many of the Games’ winners.
Her visit was kept a closely guarded secret due to security concerns, but she appeared in good spirits in photos snapped by onlookers - and she was the picture of elegance as ever.
WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon
Anne donned a stylish tartan coat, which she paired with black heels and a red dress for the occasion
MORE: How down-to-earth Princess Anne shops locally for her luxury dresses - exclusive
MORE: Princess Anne set to welcome thousands of visitors to private home next year
The official Argyll Rugby Development account tweeted out some photos of the royal's visit, which they captioned: "Fantastic day at Oban Highland Games with Boys & Girls Bulls v Sharks matches! Amazing to have the trophies presented by HRH Princess Anne, an amazing experience for all these kids!!"
Anne is preparing for a busy autumn schedule as the royal diary has been updated by Buckingham Palace. On 12 October, she will be joined by her mother The Queen, at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.
MORE: Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Her Majesty will also be accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Opening Ceremony to mark the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament on 2 October.
An outing with her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, will follow on 7 October to launch The Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and on 19 October, there will be a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.