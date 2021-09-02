Princess Anne styles her tartan skirt with the most unexpected jacket The Princess Royal is always impeccably dressed

Princess Anne was dressed to impress when she attended the official opening of Banchory and District Men's Shed in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday. The Princess Royal, 71, looked elegant in a tartan skirt and an eye-catching suede jacket.

Channelling Duchess Kate in her tartan number, the royal paid tribute to local heritage during her Scottish visit with her symbolic skirt in shades of red and blue.

But it was her statement coat that really caught our eye – a soft suede with button detailing and a boxy cut, it certainly wouldn't have looked out of place in Kate's wardrobe!

Princess Anne teamed the look with a red shirt, pearl drop earrings and her trusty sunglasses, wearing a leather bag over one shoulder.

The Princess Royal unveiled a special plaque before conversing with members and touring the new facility, which is the first Men's Shed to team up with Legion Scotland in a bid to help ex-servicemen in need.

The SMSA was delighted to attend the official opening of @BanchoryMenShed this morning where Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion. #menssheds #menshealth #Shedicine #nevermoreneeded pic.twitter.com/J4uwMNUr5r — Scottish Men's Sheds Association (SMSA) (@ScottishMSA) September 1, 2021

Men's Sheds are community spaces for men to connect, converse and create, aimed at reducing loneliness and isolation.

Paul Evans, the chairman of Banchory and District Men's Shed, told The Press and Journal: "We are honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to mark the opening of our Men's Shed.

"It has been heartening to see this project finally come to fruition after many hurdles. It can now go forward as a resource for men in our community who are looking for new social contacts and activities, for example, after retirement."

Princess Anne later opened the new Deeside Rugby Football Club Clubhouse in Banchory.

Meanwhile, Anne has been enjoying an extended visit to Scotland, where she is thought to be staying at her mother the Queen's Balmoral estate.

Last week, she paid a visit to Oban in the West Highlands to show her support for the Argyllshire Gathering Oban Games and even joined in on the fun, presenting medals and trophies to many of the Games' winners.

