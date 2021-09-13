Duchess Camilla's favourite dress has just been worn by a special royal relative The royally-loved dress!

The wedding of India Hicks - the goddaughter of Prince Charles - took place at the weekend, and what a stunning day it was.

The granddaughter of Earl Mountbatten of Burma and her new husband exchanged vows in front of a star-studded crowd, which included Brooke Shields and Sophie Dahl, at the Brightwell Baldwin Parish Church in Oxfordshire on Friday.

India looked stunning, in a long-sleeved, high-necked, lace, A-line gown that fell to her ankles and was designed by Emilia Wickstead; a royally-loved label.

India's mother - Lady Pamela Hicks - wore a beautiful dark blue dress for the ceremony by Fiona Clare - the Duchess of Cornwall's favourite designer.

If her dress looks familiar, that's because it is one of Camilla's favourites; she has worn it numerous times this year; it's clearly a key piece in her wardrobe right now. The stunning design features printed feathers on a navy blue material and is designed in a shirt shape so it's easy to throw on. Camilla often teams the design with nude high heels.

Camilla has worn this Fiona Clare dress many times this year

Fiona Clare is Camilla's first port of call when she has a royal engagement and it's easy to see why. The bespoke company encourages customers to head to the brand's studio for a consultation, so you can just imagine how perfect the fit is.

Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. She previously told HELLO!: "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown!

She added: "I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

