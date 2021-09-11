Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks stuns in lace gown as she weds partner of 26 years India was also Princess Diana's bridesmaid

Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks has finally said 'I do' to her partner of 26 years, David Flint Wood.

The granddaughter of Earl Mountbatten of Burma and her new husband exchanged vows in front of a star-studded crowd, which included Brooke Shields and Sophie Dahl, at the Brightwell Baldwin Parish Church in Oxfordshire on Friday.

The venue holds special significance for India as it is where she was christened and where her father David is buried. The reception was held at the Lord Nelson pub opposite.

India shared several stunning photos, taken by photographer David Loftus, on her Instagram page following the nuptials.

She looked breathtaking in a long-sleeved, high-necked, lace, A-line gown that fell to her ankles and was designed by Emilia Wickstead.

The bride completed her look with a floor-length lace veil, drop pearl earrings and a classic pair of white satin heels.

The couple's five children – Wesley, 24, Felix, 24, Amory, 22, Conrad, 18, and Domino, 13, who was chief bridesmaid – were in attendance, alongside India's mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, who looked elegant in a navy blue silk shirt dress and hat.

India and David wed after 26 years together (Photos: David Loftus)

India revealed last week that her wedding was imminent, posting some sweet throwback photos of her and David – also taken by her wedding photographer, David Loftus – and a peek at their invitations.

She captioned the post: "This time next week I will be married. MARRIED! "Neither of us have ever been married before so we are both quite excited."

She also revealed how her daughter, Domino, excitedly shared the news of her mother's upcoming nuptials with her teacher. She added: "'My Mother is getting married' Domino was telling her teacher. 'How lovely, who is she marrying?' the teacher asked. 'My father' came the reply.

The couple's five children were in attendance

"25 years ago @davidloftus took these photographs, 25 years later he will photograph us again on our wedding day."

India announced her surprise engagement to David on Instagram last November with a black-and-white photo showing the couple walking hand-in-hand in their garden.

"David and I are getting married. Five children and twenty five years later!" she wrote. "We quietly decided a few months ago. A celebration of unflinching love. Until death do us part."

