Did Kate Middleton inspire Crown Princess Mary's latest look?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark appeared to take style inspiration from Kate Middleton as she stepped out in a knitted off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress on Tuesday.

Crown Princess Mary attends a royal engagement in Copenhagen

The royal wore the midi dress to attend a dinner in Copenhagen and we think the Duchess of Cambridge would be a big fan. In fact, she wore a very similar style in white knit from Italian label Casasola back in 2016.

RELATED: Crown Princess Mary channels Kate Middleton in the dreamiest polka dot look

Kate Middleton wears a white knitted Casasola dress at the 2016 Art Fund Museum of the Year awards

Mary often wears her stylish pieces on repeat and was previously pictured in the dress back in 2017, so sadly it's no longer available to buy. However, you can find a very similar style in a shorter cut by Ted Baker for an affordable £89.

Bardot knitted skater dress, £89, Ted Baker

Or for a modern take on Kate's dress. This knitted midi by Emilia Wickstead on Net-A-Porter features a square off-the-shoulder neckline and a smooth satin lining.

Emilia Wickstead Birch off-the-shoulder midi dress, £1,350, Net-A-Porter

The Crown Princess paired her Alexander Mcqueen dress with Gianvito Rossi 105 black suede heeled pumps, a Sergio Rossi black sequin clutch and another royal favourite, the Cartier Love Bracelet in yellow gold.

Cartier's Love Bracelet has been worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi. It will set you back an eye-watering £5,800, but Kate Spade has a very similar version for £60.

Infinite spade bracelet, £60, Kate Spade

Pair them together for a princess-worthy ensemble this autumn.

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks a heritage print blazer and sun-kissed highlights on royal visit

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page