Crown Princess Mary channels Kate Middleton in the dreamiest polka dot look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cementing her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Denmark's Crown Princess Mary just stepped out in the dreamiest polka dot look – and the Duchess of Cambridge would approve.

In new photos shared on Instagram by Royal Fashion Police, the mum-of-four can be seen wearing a monochrome midi dress by Carolina Herrera, teaming her dotty design with black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a Prada handbag.

RELATED: Crown Princess Mary looks like a royal bride again with white dress, bouquet and wedding diamonds

Accessorised to perfection, Mary cinched her shirt dress at the waist with a statement leather belt from Max Mara and added a stunning pair of pearl droplet earrings. Layering her favourite gold necklaces, Elhanati's Abyss design in yellow gold over the Piccolo gold necklace from Dulong, the royal also wore her go-to 'Love Bangle' by Cartier.

READ: Crown Princess Mary stuns in silky blouse - and wait 'til you see how she styled it

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's Style File

As for her hair and makeup, Mary gave off major vintage vibes as she pinned her brunette hair into a half-up-half-down style. Rocking a brown smokey shadow complete with a hint of honey-hued blusher and a berry kissed lip gloss to match, the Crown Princess looked effortlessly elegant.

MORE: Crown Princess Mary commands attention in bold pink look

Little Mistress Tiered Polka Dot Midaxi Dress, £50, John Lewis

Feeling inspired? We've found a similar design from John Lewis. Priced at £50, this midaxi style is framed with a flattering v-neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. Flowing into a floaty tiered silhouette, it'll take you from desk to date night with ease. Team with box-fresh trainers for a casual feel or coordinate with stilettos and a clutch bag for formal occasions.

Mary's outfit reminds us of Kate Middleton's dotty Emilia Wickstead dress

We're loving her latest ensemble and Mary's polka dot dress reminds us of the Emilia Wickstead number worn by Kate Middleton in July 2020.

On hand to celebrate the first birthday of the BBC's Tiny Happy People, the royal wowed in a stylish shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead. Pairing the look with her favourite Castañer 'Carina' wedges, £120, tied delicately at the ankle, fans were also surprised to see her sporting freshly highlighted locks.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.