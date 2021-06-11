Kate Middleton's favourite Castañer wedges are currently half price

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ladies, listen up! If you love Kate Middleton's favourite pair of designer wedges as much as we do, then you are in luck as they are currently half price in the Net-A-Porter sale.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted sporting her Castañer shoes on multiple occasions, pairing them with a range of pretty floral dresses, and they have become somewhat of a staple in her wardrobe.

Even her sister and style icon Pippa Middleton has been seen strutting around in the popular shoe, not to mention Meghan Markle loves them for summer occasions and was even seen wearing them during her royal tour in 2018.

The 'Chiara' canvas espadrilles are made from recycled cotton and natural jute rope and come in a beautiful beige colour with ribbon ties that wrap around your ankle.

Originally priced at £110, they are currently 50 per cent off at only £55, so we recommend snapping them up before they sell out.

Beige Castañer wedges, was £110 now £55 ($105), Net-A-Porter

They are perfect for pairing with everything from jeans to dresses and even denim shorts, meaning they are a worthy investment for the warmer months ahead.

Kate was spotted wearing a similar pair from the brand as she showed the Queen around the beautiful gardens at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

Kate looked lovely in a floral frock at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Duchess paired the shoes with a stunning floral maxi dress from Erdem which featured a bold blue and white print, proving that the wedges really do work with everything.

Meghan Markle also opted to style her pair with a statement dress during a trip to Australia with husband Prince Harry.

Meghan paired her wedges with the most gorgeous green dress

The Duchess' frock was from Australian designer Martin Grant, and featured a fun green and orange stripe.

The royal finished off her look with a pair of black Castañer wedges, and looked beautiful as she strolled along Bondi Beach.

We will definitely be purchasing a pair to wear this season, and we think you should too!

