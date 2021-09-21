Meghan Markle's first famous royal handbag is finally available to buy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex joined the royal family, she has become a bonafide style icon! Her laid-back, LA-style outfits have always proved mega popular. But we have to say, Meghan's choice of handbags are pretty epic, too.

READ: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla can't get enough of this affordable bag brand

From Gucci to Chloe, the former Suits star has rocked the lot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Fashion Transformation

However, Scottish-based brand Strathberry always springs to mind when Meghan's arm candy is up for discussion; after all, it was the brand she picked for her first public royal appearance in Nottingham back in 2017.

MORE: Meghan Markle adds meaningful diamond ring to her stunning jewellery collection

Since then, Prince Harry's wife has been spotted carrying Strathberry bags on three different occasions, including on her official visit to Edinburgh back in 2018. Arguably her most popular choice - the stunning East/West Mini - is the most recognisable and is finally back in stock. It's available in 14 different colourways and is priced at £425. Meghan wore the design cross-body over her Burberry coat, something no other royal has done before. The fancy number features the iconic Strathberry bar closure and a gold chain strap, and comes complete with wide compartments and a cream lining. Why not treat yourself?

Meghan's Strathberry bag made headlines in 2018

Strathberry CEO Leeanne Hundleby previously spoke to HELLO!, and explained that having the Duchess carrying her bags frequently has given her business "such a boost."

East/West Mini, £425, Strathberry

When mother-of-two Meghan first carried the brand's burgundy tote, Leeanne said: "We had no idea Meghan would be wearing the bag in Nottingham. We first realised something was going on when people started to call the office and ask if Meghan was carrying our bag."

Meghan first carried a Strathberry bag in Nottingham in 2017

READ: Meghan Markle unveils new LA power look with two bold outfits

After this outing, an incredible 3,500 shoppers signed up for stock updates on the arm candy she carried. Since then, Strathberry has had to take on more staff to meet demands and is now stocked in Selfridges. The power of Meghan, eh?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.