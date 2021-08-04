We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 40th birthday on 4 August and in celebration, shared an amazing new video with actress Melissa McCarthy. The video - which looked to be shot in Meghan's Calafornian home - featured the star having a zoom call.

Dressed in the most sumptuous loungewear, consisting of a simple cream vest and knitted joggers with a matching cardigan, the mother-of-two positively glowed on camera.

With her glossy hair tied back and the most immaculate makeup, the Duchess dazzled as she introduced her new charitable plan. But did you spot her necklaces?

The star rocked two Constellation necklaces layered up, Taurus and Gemini for her two children, Archie and Lilibet. How cute? They are from Logan Hollowell, an LA-based jewellery designer. Keep scrolling to get yours!

Meghan wore necklaces by Logan Hollowell

The video also launched a new initiative to coincide with her birthday. Meghan has launched 40×40, a global project to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

She has asked 40 activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to participate by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to women re-entering the workforce.

Explaining the new initiative on the Archwell website, Meghan said: "If you are able, please JOIN US and pledge 40 minutes today in service of others in the way that feels right to you. The time that you donate can contribute to a GLOBAL WAVE OF SERVICE and set in motion meaningful impact in our own communities, and across the world."

Among those who have committed 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman in their community are singer Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and fashion designer Stella McCartney."

