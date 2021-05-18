The sweet detail you might have missed in Meghan Markle's latest look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex sent a powerful message with her latest look when she made a cameo appearance next to her husband Prince Harry in the trailer for the Apple TV+ mental health series The Me You Can’t See.

Meghan can be seen smiling next to Harry during a video call at their Montecito home, wearing a white T-shirt that reads 'Raising The Future' from independent brand MÈRE SOEUR.

The actress styled the tee with a simple pair of black jeans and a leather belt, and paid tribute to her son Archie Harrison and her daughter, who is due this summer, with the symbolic top.

WATCH: First official trailer for Harry and Oprah's series The Me You Can't See

However, this isn’t the first time that Meghan has purchased something from the brand, in fact, the company holds a very special connection between the Duchess and her son.

Archie once owned a sweet, white short-sleeved bodysuit from MÈRE SOEUR, that featured the words 'The Future' on the front.

During the Duke and Duchess's trip to South Africa back in 2019, Meghan visited the charity mothers2mothers, which supports mothers in Cape Town with HIV, and donated the adorable baby grow.

The Duchess made an appearance in the trailer for the mental health series The Me You Can’t See

Meghan told the charity: "I just thought that, in the spirit of the community, what's so nice is to be able to share some of the things that we have at home as well. And so we can obviously make sure everything you need is provided for you, but we've brought some of the things that my friends and I used for our kids and Archie, that don’t fit anymore."

We have found some amazing alternatives to Archie's bodysuit so that you can recreate the look with your little one, check them out below!

The sweet gesture did not go unnoticed, and even the designer Carrie Anne mentioned it on her website. She wrote: "Meghan was out in South Africa with the amazing @mothers2mothers (a charity supporting mothers with HIV) sharing some of Archie’s outgrown baby clothes with the mothers in the group. And LOOK! His little Future vest. That vest has had a bit of a journey since it left my door and it’s wonderful to know it’ll be re-loved."

