Why Kate Middleton really wore a 2011 recycled gown for Prince William's Earthshot Prize

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful as ever on Sunday evening as she arrived at the Earthshot Prize Awards with her husband Prince William.

Wearing lilac, she chose a beautiful Alexander McQueen Grecian-style gown for the green carpet - which is a dress from her wardrobe dating back to 2011, when she wore it to a BAFTA event in Los Angeles. She appeared to have added a different sparkling belt to the look, however.

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the 2021 Earthshot prize

In fact, Kate rewore an existing dress for the environmentally-focused event as per the awards' dress code, which asked attendees to "consider the environment when choosing their outfit".

Then and now! Kate chose an Alexander McQueen dress dating back to 2011

She finished her look by wearing her hair in a beautiful side-swept hairstyle, adding glowing makeup and sparkling jewelled earrings. Prince William also looked sharp in a green velvet jacket and polo neck.

It looks like Kate wore her Kiki McDonagh morganite and diamond earrings, which are among some of her favourite pieces - and are particularly special since she wore them to sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017. The beautiful jewels are thought to have been a bespoke design for the Duchess.

William and Kate joined a number of high-profile guests on the night, which included performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Yemi Alade, KSI and Shawn Mendes.

A line-up of presenters including Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah handed out the awards, while the event was hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary.

Kate's hair and makeup looked stunning

Sir David Attenborough also spoke about the importance of the Earthshot Prize and his optimism in tackling environmental challenges.

Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon.

The Earthshot Prize aims to encourage change and inspire collective action in order to problem solve and ultimately repair our planet over the next ten years.

