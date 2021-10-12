Kate Middleton loves these ultra-flattering trousers for staying chic and comfortable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge loves to wear everything from pretty dresses to comfy outdoor-wear, depending on her engagements.

But there's an outfit staple she often returns to if she wants to dress smartly but comfortably - and that's a beautifully-cut pair of tailored trousers. Kate changes it up between slim-leg and wide-leg trews, and she's proven she knows how to dress them up and down, too.

Kate loves to wear tailored trousers

In fact, the royal has been known to take apart her two-piece suits to wear just the trousers - in September 2020, she wore her pink Marks & Spencer pants with her Superga trainers during an engagement in Battersea Park.

On cooler occasions, Kate will happily add a blazer (contrasting or otherwise) to dress up her slim-fit or flared trousers, often with a fine-knit jumper.

And while wide-leg silhouettes have been a more recent favourite of the Duchess, Kate's love of more fitted styles goes back a long way, including her famous J.Crew 'Sailor' pants and patterned GAP pencil trousers.

Among the royal's favourite brands for tailored trousers include Joseph, Reiss and Jigsaw. While many of her exact buys are no longer still in stock, we've found some similar options.

Perhaps Kate's new(ish) love of trousers comes from a reaction to dressing post-lockdown - with many of us trying to find new ways to feel comfortable yet stylish as work returns to normal.

Will she completely be trading in her signature floral midi dresses for trousers? We highly doubt it. But it looks like Kate's set to become the Duchess of Separates, too...

