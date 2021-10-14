Kate Middleton proved how much her style has changed with this new look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful on Wednesday as she joined husband Prince William for an event at Kew Gardens ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Sunday.

Many fans quickly noticed that there was something familiar about her gorgeous green outfit.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate join Steve Backshall and Helen Glover at Kew Gardens

Kate's flattering green coat actually dates back to 2014, when she first wore it during a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand. But doesn't it look different today?

Then and now! Kate originally wore her Erdem number as a classic coat dress

We can certainly see how the Duchess' style has changed since then, as instead of wearing the coat zipped up as a more traditional-looking dress, she has opted to wear it open with one of her favourite pairs of tailored trousers. It's most definitely a versatile piece!

Kate teamed her Erdem jacket with a matching jumper from Zara, which is sadly now sold out - but we've spotted a few similar options which are still available to buy.

The thoughtful royal often sends messages with her outfit – and she made sure to champion the cause of conservation with her earrings, too. For her environmental engagement, Kate opted to wear her 'Pangolin Haka' earrings which carry a sweet meaning behind them.

Kate wore her Pangolin earrings

The pretty accessories come from one of Kate's favourite jewellery designers, Patrick Mavros, with a percentage of all sales from the collection donated to Pangolin Conservation. Kate often chooses to wear them for environmental or wildlife-focused events.

During Wednesday's event, the royal couple met the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, naturalist and presenter Steve Backshall MBE and Olympian Helen Glover as they took part in a series of activities alongside students from The Heathlands School, Hounslow, as part of the Generation Earthshot initiative.

William and Kate will attend the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday 17 October, where the first five winners will be announced - we're hoping to see her in another gorgeous gown!

