We almost missed Princess Beatrice's stunning Zara dress

Princess Beatrice has an enviable wardrobe packed full of both designer and high street clothes. Her favourite choice has to be Zara; the royal is often photographed wearing numbers from the Spanish mecca.

In a photograph uploaded to Instagram in celebration of her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's birthday on 15 October, Beatrice can be seen wearing a gorgeous black polka dot design that actually came from Zara. We can't believe we almost missed this gem!

The design came complete with metallic spotty detail and prominent collar and cuffs. It's sadly since sold out, but we've found a great alternative should you wish to invest. Keep scrolling!

At the weekend, royal sisters Beatrice and Eugenie attended the formal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina. The pair looked fabulous in their wedding guest outfits.

Beatrice - who gave birth to her daughter Sienna last month - was accompanied by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and looked stunning in a Gucci dress. The gorgeous frock featured a cream top half, and a black bottom half, with a stunning sequin bow tying the ensemble together in the middle. She has worn the design many times before.

Metallic Polka Dot Backless Maxi Dress, £33.75, Nasty Gal

Eugenie, who was accompanied by husband Jack Brooksbank, opted for a black dress from Peter Pilotto. The gown fastened at the waist and featured some gold button detailing. Eugenie accessorised with a Gabriela Hurst clutch bag, a pair of Mr. Boho sunglasses and some Carvela 'Lulu' heels.

Beatrice looked stunning at the formal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina

This was new mum Beatrice's first public outing since welcoming her first child with Edo in September. The couple announced her name in October alongside a photo showing the baby's footprints. In a joint statement, the couple said: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

