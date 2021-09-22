Royal baby gifts Princess Beatrice's daughter would love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice is a mum! The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - a baby girl.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London."

How exciting! We bet the royal family can't wait to meet the tot.

When a new baby arrives, it's always useful to know what gifts to buy. We've rounded up some fabulous gifts for a new baby, with a royal vibe of course…

Bugaboo Fox 3 carrycot and pushchair seat, £1,045.00, Bugaboo

Every baby needs a great chariot, right? The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton is often seen with her Bugaboo pram and this beautiful number is ideal for a new baby. The Bugaboo Fox 3 is the ultimate comfort pushchair. We're obsessed with the new carrycot design, and that pink hood is all kinds of cute.

Personalised Pink Hooded Fleece Robe, £28.00, My First Years

Giving a baby its first bath is a memorable experience. Keeping the little one warm and snug is so important, so why not do it in style? Prince George first wore a robe from My First Years back in 2016, so it seems only fitting that Beatrice's daughter should have one too.

Creed Pour Enfants, £130, Creed

Prince Charles' favourite aftershave brand Creed has the cutest cologne that's just for babies. With notes of apple, plum, rose, lemon and grapefruit, it's suitable for sensitive skin and mums can borrow it too. And would you take a look at this swish bottle? Adorable.

Luxe Dress To Impress Gift Box, £129, Rachel Riley

Kate Middleton frequently dresses her three adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Rachel Riley clothes, often causing a mass sellout for the brand. We can't get enough of this set, it contains a Blossom Smocked Dress with matching bloomers, a pair of ivory tights, plus a sweet Jellycat bunny.

Gucci Kids GG Supreme diaper bag, £885, Farfetch

Every new mamma needs a fab baby bag, and seeing that Princess Beatrice has a vast collection of Gucci bags, we have a feeling she might like this seriously funky holdall from the Italian brand.

Gentle Hair & Body Wash, £19, Kiehl's

The Duchess of Cambridge seriously hearts Kiehl's - she swears by the Crème with Silk Groom hair product, which recently caused a mass sellout for the brand. So we can bet she's lined up some goodies for Beatrice's new baby. We especially love the Gentle Hair & Body Wash as it's gentle and super mild, leaving bubba's hair and skin sufficiently pampered.

Bijou Cotton KIDS Prom Dress, £135, Needle & Thread

Beatrice loves Needle & Thread, having been spotted in the celebrity-loved brand many times before. We are positive the redhead royal will love one of these gorgeous frocks for when her daughter is a little bit older. There's nothing like being prepared, is there?

Kids' Printed Splat II Waterproof Puddle Suit Sweet Lilac Llama, £34.95, Regatta

Prince George is often snapped in his Regatta fleece, and we've spied some adorable outerwear staples that would make an ideal practical present. Check out this kitsch puddle suit! Starting from age 6 months, it's perfect for all those long walks in the rain.

Mustard Elsie Baby Romper, £64, La Coqueta

Princess Beatrice is known for her unique, fashion-led sense of style and this stunning romper with a Victorian collar is ideal for those special photographs. Prince Louis has rocked La Coqueta before, so the new baby is in great company.

Baby Brannan Booties, £5.97, Gap

The royal children are often seen in Gap clothes, and these adorable Baby Brannan Booties are the cutest we've seen, ever! They come in four different colours, but our faves are these beauties, in milkshake pink.

