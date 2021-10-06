Princess Beatrice's £9.99 high street headband has a wait list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice gave birth last month and throughout September ahead of welcoming her baby girl Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, the daughter of Prince Andrew was spotted out and about wearing a couple of delightful headbands.

In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the pregnant royal looked as stylish as ever, sporting a lovely midi dress in black, her favourite embroidered Gucci loafers, a beautiful maroon duster jacket, and the most popular royal hair accessory ever - a headband. The big sister of Princess Eugenie wore her famous red mane loose and looked positively glowing.

The headband is known as the 'Padded Rhinestone Alice band' and is actually from high street store H&M. Can you believe it cost the royal just £9.99? What a bargain! What's more, it's so popular that it's since sold out, but there's currently a wait list. The fashion power of Beatrice, right? Maybe she will invest in one for baby Sienna when she's a little older. Cute!

Padded rhinestone Alice band, £9.99, H&M

The mother-of-one has also worn more upmarket headbands recently, too. Earlier last month she wore one of her fave camel coats by Maje, with a fabulous green headband by Jennifer Behr which you can pick up for a cool £154.50. Wowzers!

We were absolutely delighted to welcome @yorkiebea to a special garden party last week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Russell House.



She met some of our families, supporters, staff and volunteers & buried a time capsule in our garden!https://t.co/EOlGQLyQnZ#FMN10Years pic.twitter.com/sKicPGaKhr — ForgetMeNotChildren (@ForgetMNotChild) September 16, 2021

Headbands are now one of the hottest hair trends around. After a designer revamp from luxurious brands like Prada, they are now one of the most glam - and easiest - accessories to wear. Just slick your head back and you're ready to go! It's not just Beatrice, the Duchess of Cambridge has long championed the style, wearing them frequently.

Jennifer Behr Rachel Knotted Velvet Headband, £154.50, Saks Fifth Avenue

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor have also joined in with headband happy hour in the past, choosing to sport headbands by royal milliner Jane Taylor.

