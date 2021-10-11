New mum Princess Beatrice is cosy in her Zara puffer coat for sweet snaps with baby Sienna

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made an appearance at the weekend after welcoming their baby daughter Sienna in September - and new mum Beatrice is most definitely glowing.

The royal looked happy and relaxed in the pictures - published by the Daily Mail - as she strolled alongside the pram with Edoardo, wearing a chic new puffer coat from Zara, comfy joggers and a knitted top. Relatable or what?

Loading the player...



WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announce daughter's name

Beatrice's khaki coat is a £79.99 number from Zara's latest collection, although sadly it's already sold out. There's plenty of similar options on the high street however, with the very same quilted style to her latest buy.

Belted quilted coat, £89.99, Mango

Puffer coat, £65, Pieces

Brave Soul quilted coat, £49, ASOS

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital on 18 September, with the couple announcing her name two weeks later.

They both stated on social media: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

The couple welcomed their first child together in September

Fans also got an insight into Beatrice's baby essentials in the new pictures, which showed the couple pushing little Sienna in an Uppa Baby pram.

The £1,069 pushchair is said to be 'ideal for a growing family', with a carry cot that can be used for overnight sleeping, a seat unit and weather protection. Nifty.

BEATRICE'S BUGGY: Uppababy Vista V2 Pushchair, £1,069.99, Mamas & Papas

Proud grandmother Sarah, Duchess of York recently opened up about her family's new addition at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, telling us: "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year. You know it's pretty incredible."

She also added that Sienna is "very, very beautiful". Aw!

