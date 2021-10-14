Princess Beatrice stuns in Burberry at her first public outing since giving birth

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday afternoon, the gorgeous Princess Beatrice looked positively radiant as she headed to the Ned's Club Lounge for the Frieze London Art Fair with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It was the pair's first public outing since the arrival of their daughter Sienna.

The new parents looked fresh and glowing despite tiring times with a newborn as they posed for photographs. Beatrice, 32, looked incredible in her outfit - she sported a lovely black dress by Sandro, black tights, Chloe boots and the most stunning trench coat by Burberry. With her gorgeous red locks teased into a half-up, half down style, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew has never looked better.

The royal looked amazing in her Burberry trench coat

Princess Eugenie's sister's outerwear staple was the brand's 'Regenerated Cashmere Trench Coat' which you can pick up for £2,290. If this is out of your price range, we've found a fab alternative, so keep scrolling!

Beatrice's coat game is particularly strong at the moment. A few days before the event at the Ned, the royal looked happy and relaxed as she was pictured taking a walk with Sienna in a pram with Edoardo, wearing a chic new puffer coat from Zara, comfy joggers and a knitted top. Cosy!

Beatrice's khaki coat is a £79.99 number from Zara's latest collection, although sadly it's already sold out. There's plenty of similar options on the high street though. Keep your eyes peeled when you're shopping next, they're everywhere.

Sienna, the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, was born at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital on 18 September. Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed their daughter's name two weeks later, announcing on social media: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

