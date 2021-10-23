Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice look flawless in at beautiful Greek wedding They looked sensational!

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have attended the formal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina over the weekend.

DISCOVER: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's family home is made up of five properties – inside

The two princesses looked gorgeous in their outfits, with Eugenie, who was accompanied by husband Jack Brooksbank, opting for a black dress from Peter Pilotto. The gown fastened at the waist and featured some gold button detailing. Eugenie accessorised with a Gabriela Hurst clutch bag, a pair of Mr. Boho sunglasses and some Carvela 'Lulu' heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares sweet video for Princess Beatrice's birthday

Meanwhile Beatrice, who was accompanied by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, looked stunning in a Gucci dress. The gorgeous frock featured a cream top half, and a black bottom half, with a stunning bow tying the ensemble together in the middle.

MORE: Royal family's website shares update on Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna

READ: Why Princess Eugenie doesn't live in a palace but sister Princess Beatrice does

Beatrice and Edoardo were spotted on Friday evening attending a pre-wedding party for the happy couple.

The trio were in Greece over the weekend for the formal wedding of Prince Philippos and Princess Nina, the couple married last year, but only civilly.

The royal ladies looked so glamorous

Due to the coronavirus pandemic at the time, the only attendees at their wedding were both of their fathers.

MORE: Princess Eugenie rewears her H&M maternity dress, and looks totally gorgeous

MORE: Princess Eugenie looks stylish in split hem dress for new outing

Nina first met Philippos, who is a godson of Princess Diana in 2018, and the couple were later seen together in public at Eugenie's marriage to Jack Brooksbank later that year.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter Sienna last month

The couple became engaged in 2020, while they vacationed in Ithaca, with a statement from the Greek king's private office reading: "Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest son HRH Prince Philippos to Nina Nastassja Flohr, daughter of Thomas Flohr and Katharina Flohr.

"Nina and Philippos were engaged on the island of Ithaca in Greece earlier this summer. The details of their wedding will be announced in due course."

Also attending the wedding were Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, as well as Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.