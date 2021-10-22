Queen Letizia reunited with Princess Leonor for the first time since UK move The 15-year-old royal looked thrilled to be with her parents and sister again

Princess Leonor was reunited with her parents and sister as she returned to Spain for the first time since moving to the UK to study in August.

The 15-year-old joined King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia, 14, at the 29th Princess of Asturias Awards concert in Oviedo on Thursday.

The princess looked elegant in a fuchsia dress and sling-back heels for the occasion, while her younger sister Sofia complemented her in a teal number.

READ: Spain's Princess Leonor shares photos from inside new college and it looks just like a fairytale

Loading the player...

WATCH: The next generation of young royals

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia chose a grey dress with an on-trend feathered trim and metallic heels.

On Friday, the Spanish royal family then stepped out for the award ceremony of the Princess of Asturias Prize, where Leonor matched her mother in a grey shift dress, and Sofia donned a cream polka dot ensemble.

The Spanish royal family at the concert

Leonor's official royal title is Princess of Asturias and she is the heir to the Spanish throne. When she ascends the throne, she will be Spain's first queen regnant since Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.

The teenager is studying for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, for the next two years.

MORE: 6 royals who are destined to be the next queens of Europe

MORE: Sarah Ferguson enjoys glamorous night out in Rome

Leonor joined her family at the prize ceremony

UWC Atlantic College is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

The Spanish royal court shared some moving images of Leonor as she bid farewell to her family at the airport before boarding her flight to the UK, as well as photos of the royal inside the college grounds as she began her studies.

Princess Leonor has been joined at the college by another royal – Princess Alexia, 16, who is the second child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.