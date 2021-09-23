Queen Letizia's figure-hugging suit comes in the most striking shade

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nailing business chic as she attended a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) on Wednesday, Queen Letizia looked lovelier than ever as she stepped out in a lilac two-piece suit from Bleis Madrid.

Queen Letizia was pictured attending a meeting at the AECC in Madrid

Dressed to impress, the monarch layered her lavender blazer over a white lace camisole, adding nude leather Prada pumps and the most stunning rose gold and diamond earrings by Suarez. Wearing her glossy brunette tresses down in soft, loose curls, Letizia opted for her go-to makeup look, combining a brown smoky shadow with voluminous lashes and a hint of sun-kissed bronzer to match – stunning!

The monarch accessorised with a white lace camisole and rose gold and diamond earrings

In love with her latest look? Us too, and we've found a number of colourful co-ords that Letizia would adore.

Retailing at a total of £29.75, Boohoo is selling this button front blazer and seam front trouser set. Available in a similar lilac shade to Letizia's, we'd recommend styling this gorgeous set with box-fresh trainers for an effortlessly cool feel. Getting glammed up? You can never go wrong with strappy sandals and a coordinating clutch.

Button-front blazer and seam front trouser set, £29.75, Boohoo

Reduced in the sale, ASOS' lilac co-ord is an autumn must-have. Priced at £25, you can shop the blazer separately, teaming it with the matching trousers for £30.

Unique21 lilac blazer, £30, and matching trousers, £25, ASOS

Since returning to the public eye this month, the mum-of-two has been wowing royal fans in several seriously chic outfits, including the edgy leather dress that she wore at the final of the Scientific Monologue Contest in Spain last week.

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia of Spain's epic style evolution

Donning a glossy midi from & Other Stories, which featured short, wide sleeves, a slouchy silhouette, and a waist-cinching duo D-ring belt, the royal recycled her leather number for the event. She'd first worn it to the opening of ARCO, a contemporary art fair in Madrid, back in February 2019.

Completing her ensemble with her go-to Prada pumps and a delicate pair of hoop earrings, Letizia was a picture of elegance.

