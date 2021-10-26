Infanta Sofía gets the sweetest surprise during Spanish royal family outing The teenager accompanied King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain's youngest daughter, Infanta Sofía, appeared to be overcome with emotion as she was given the sweetest surprise during a family outing on Saturday.

The Spanish royal family visited the small village of Santa María del Puerto de Somiedo, which was awarded the Asturias Exemplary Village Award for this year.

After being given a tour of the village and meeting the locals, the king and queen along with Sofía, 14, and eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, 15, made their way to the viewpoint at the national park.

To her surprise, the young princess discovered that the picturesque spot has been named "Mirador de la Infanta Sofía" (Infanta Sofía's Viewpoint).

Sofía appeared to be thrilled with the kind gesture and was hugged by her parents as they took in the spectacular views.

During the family's visit, both King Felipe and his heir apparent, Princess Leonor, gave speeches. Last week, Leonor returned to Spain for the first time in two months since moving to the UK to study.

The Spanish royals take in the view

The teenager is studying for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, for the next two years.

UWC Atlantic College is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

The royals were given a tour of the village

The Spanish royal family has carried out a number of engagements together in the past week, including the Princess of Asturias Awards concert in Oviedo, followed by the Princess of Asturias Prize ceremony.

Queen Letizia wowed in a black ballgown for the occasion while Leonor was a picture of elegance in a printed ruffle hem dress by Bgo & Me, and Sofía recycled her mother's black Varela top, tucking it into a pink tulle skirt by Psophía.

