Queen Letizia steps into autumn in the dreamiest white blouse

Nailing business chic, Queen Letizia looked royally glam on Thursday as she attended the opening of the 2021/2022 Professional Courses at Ciudad de Haro High School. Opting for a black and white ensemble, the monarch teamed a statement broderie blouse from Uterque with tailored trousers and Isabel Abdó slingback pumps.

A picture of poise, Letizia wore her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style, accessorising with gold hooped earrings and a Karen Hallam signature ring. Opting for her go-to makeup combo, she paired a brown smokey shadow with voluminous lashes and a light dusting of bronzer.

Queen Letizia attended the opening of the Professional Courses at Ciudad de Haro High School

A new season staple, we're loving Letizia's crisp white shirt so we've rounded up a number of similar styles from the high street.

Priced at £29.99, ASOS is selling a near-identical version from Miss Selfridge. Featuring a high neck, long sleeves and the sweetest lace inserts, this prairie design can be tucked into high-waisted jeans for a more casual feel. Heading to the office? Take a leaf out of Letizia's book and coordinate your new favourite top with black trousers and heels.

One of Letizia's go-to brands, Mango is also selling a similar blouse for £49.99. Fitted with, embroidered detailing along the front and the sleeves, the brand recommends teaming it with straight leg jeans and on-trend loafers.

Over the last few weeks, Letizia has been providing fans with major style inspiration, and we're still not over her lilac suit. Stepping out in a pastel two-piece by Bleis Madrid, the monarch layered her lavender blazer over a white lace camisole, adding nude leather Prada pumps and the most stunning rose gold and diamond earrings by Suarez.

Letizia wore her colourful co-ord to attend a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) in Madrid. Joined by the Minister of Science and Innovation Diana Morant, as well as the President of AECC, Ramon Reyes, the mum-of-two's engagement coincided with World Cancer Research Day.

