Queen Letizia sends fans wild in figure-hugging leather look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cementing her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Queen Letizia looked oh-so-chic on Wednesday as she attended the closing of the 15th International Seminar of Language and Journalism.

READ: Queen Letizia steps into autumn in the dreamiest white blouse

Pictured outside the Monastery of Yuso in San Millan de la Cogolla, the monarch teamed a pair of leather leggings with a monochrome dogtooth print blazer, both by Uterque. Accessorising with her favourite black suede pumps by Carolina Herrera, the royal also added statement double dagger earrings from Gold & Roses.

Queen Letizia rocked leather leggings and a monochrome dogtooth blazer on Wednesday

Looking fresh-faced and ready to start the day, Letizia wore her glossy locks down in a sleek, straight style and opted for her favourite makeup combo. Pairing a brown smokey eye with voluminous lashes and a hint of sunkissed bronzer, the monarch practically glowed at the event.

READ: Queen Letizia's figure-hugging suit comes in the most striking shade

MORE: Queen Letizia turns heads in edgy leather dress

Boucle Blazer, £105, Forever New

Feeling inspired? Forever New is selling a similar boucle blazer. Priced at £105 you can recreate Letizia's outfit with this everyday staple, which can be styled with a classic T-shirt and jeans or trousers and heels.

Mint Velvet Faux Leather Leggings, £79, John Lewis

As for her leggings, Mint Velvet is selling a near-identical set for £79. Made from faux leather, this ankle-grazing pair sits high on the waist, making for an uber flattering fit. Add a knitted jumper and chunky boots for the ultimate autumnal look.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution

When it comes to dressing for royal engagements, Letizia is a pro at nailing business chic and she recently delivered some serious workwear inspiration in a white broderie blouse by Uterque.

Attending the opening of the 2021/2022 Professional Courses at Ciudad de Haro High School, the monarch completed her ensemble with smart black trousers and Isabel Abdó slingback pumps. Adding a pair of gold hooped earrings and a Karen Hallam signature ring, Letizia was a picture of elegance.

Another of our favourite outfits is the lovely lilac suit that she wore last month. Turning heads in pastel two-piece by Bleis Madrid, the monarch layered her lavender blazer over a white lace camisole, adding nude leather Prada pumps and the most stunning rose gold and diamond earrings by Suarez – so glam.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.