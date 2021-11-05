Princess Eugenie is so stylish in oversized designer jacket for surprise appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at the COP26 summit this week - looking stylish in a cool new look wearing modern designers Gabriela Hearst and Nanushka.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's mesmerising engagement stone is rarer than a diamond - see photos

The royal shared some snaps and videos on her Instagram Story, as well as an inspiring Reel on her main page - writing: "A wonderful first day at COP26 meeting and speaking to some of the most inspiring initiatives and people out there."



Eugenie visited COP26

No doubt she put a lot of thought into her outfit, choosing sustainable designers to make her environmental message known. We also can't help but notice that it's a new direction for the Princess, with an edgier silhouette.

SEE: Best photos from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding

She wore Nanushka and Gabriela Hearst

Eugenie supported royal favourite designer Gabriela Hearst at the event, attending her panel talk and wearing the brand's 'Seymore' knit dress, which costs £990. Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex are also fans of the designer, who is the creative director at Chloé, too.

READ: Princess Eugenie melts hearts with baby August's adorable Halloween outfit

The royal also debuted a new biker jacket from cool-girl brand Nanushka, worth £825. The wool felt design features a boxy, oversized shape that added a more modern silhouette to Eugenie's A-line dress.

Shop the look

Nanushka biker jacket, £825, Farfetch

Gabriela Hearst 'Seymore' dress, £990, MyTheresa

Eugenie added her Rag & Bone boots and favourite Louis Vuitton 'Cappuccine' bag, but she also carried another eco-friendly piece - a £95 reusable water bottle holder by London Velvet.

Her new crossbody allowed her to carry her refillable bottle throughout the event, sending a proud message about the dangers of single-use plastic.

Eugenie carried a London Velvet bottle bag at the event

Eugenie's choice is the Ocean Bottle, £40, which she most likely bought alongside the bag - since it is made in partnership with the initiative.

London Velvet states on its website: "We're proud to have created this wonderful product in partnership with hero brand Ocean Bottle, who clear up 1,000 plastic bottles for every reusable bottle they sell. Plus it has award-winning design and function features too. Look good, whilst doing good." We're sold!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.